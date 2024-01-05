New Line Life Podcast: Rustin Owen's Journey from the U.S. Army to the Line Trade and Beyond

Starting in January 2024, T&D World's Line Life Podcast is moving from monthly to weekly distribution. We will drop new interview-style episodes on the first and third Fridays of each month and narrated audio stories on the second and fourth Friday on our new podcast channel, Podbean.
To kick off the New Year, we are featuring an interview-style episode with Rustin Owen, a U.S. Army veteran who has worked in the power industry for 20 years. Rustin started working in the line trade in the U.S. Army's Prime Power Unit. During his time with the military, he traveled the world providing power to U.S. forces and helping in natural disasters. He was also one of the founders of the U.S. Army Power Line Distribution Course to train Army lineworkers.
Since he retired from the U.S. Army, he has been a safety professional for an IOU and now an application engineer working for Honeywell Salisbury.
Line life is in his blood as he comes from a family of lineworkers. He has been married for 25 years and has three daughters. He is also a member of the board of the International Lineman's Rodeo Association. After competing in the military division at the Rodeo, he is now on the sidelines helping to keep the competitors and spectators safe on the Rodeo grounds.
