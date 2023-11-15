T&D World's Line Life Podcast Moves to Podbean

A few years ago, T&D World launched the Line Life Podcast as a way for field subscribers to listen to stories about the line trade on the go. After releasing 35 episodes, we have now migrated from Anchor/Spotify to a platform called Podbean.

Our Line Life Podcast celebrates the line trade with stories about the people behind the power. Each episode highlights the grit and determination it takes to be a lineworker. Over the years, we've featured episodes on everything from storm response to women in line work to job opportunities in the trade for veterans.

Our new episodes highlight the International Lineman's Rodeo Week, which brings the line trade together for competition and camaraderie.

We invite you to join our Line Life podcast community. To listen to the Line Life Podcast, check out the recent episodes on Podbean. They are also available on the Podcasts page of our website at www.tdworld.com/podcasts.

To listen to all the podcast episodes aired so far, visit the new site. You can also follow the podcast on Podbean or on your favorite podcasting app to be notified when new episodes are available.

Email us at [email protected] with a voice memo, your comments on the episodes or suggestions for a future guest. We would love to hear from you.