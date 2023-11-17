New Line Life Podcast: Line Families and Climbin for Kids

Lineworkers work long hours in severe conditions to keep the power flowing for customers. While lineworkers are on the road and responding to storms, their loved ones often await their safe return home. During one special week each year, however, line families can come together to celebrate the line trade at the International Lineman's Rodeo and watch their favorite lineworkers in action.

The November 2023 episode, which is sponsored by Huskie Tools, shines the spotlight on line families. It features interviews with Crystal Tompkins, the wife of a Jackson EMC senior team competitor and Eddie (Frank) Hutter, the dad of David, a Duke Progress apprentice lineworker. It also features the voices of line kids including Kale Lindquist; Esteban and Isabella Byrd; Preston Draper; Kipton Koehler and Bristol Novak.

In addition, this episode features a segment on the Climbin for Kids program, which is organized by Ameren Illinois to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Lineworker Paul Koehler, who recently lost his daughter, Guiliana, to childhood cancer, speaks out about how the program helped him and his family. He also shares how the line trade can continue to support the fundraiser to help other families.

If you would like to donate to the Climbin for Kids fundraiser, you can email [email protected] or visit the new Instagram page or fundraising website.

Download the new episode here.