A view of the Bangkok cityscape
Overhead Transmission

Thailand Begins Work on Transmission Line

The 41.42-km transmission line of 500 kV to strengthen Bangkok's electricity grid.

TATA Projects Ltd. recently executed an important 41.42-km transmission line project of 500 kV in Thailand.

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) recently awarded the project to a consortium of TATA Projects Ltd. and TEDA Co. Ltd. The total line length is 78.5 km out of which the TATA Project-TEDA consortium executed 41.42 km.

This 500-kV Roi Et 2 – Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line is part of the Transmission System Improvement Project in north eastern, lower northern, central regions, and Bangkok area. It will assist in enhancing system security.

The resources and expertise for the execution of the 500-kV transmission line are limited within Thailand. There are very few subcontractors who can work on 500-kV projects. This project has provided opportunities to small Thai subcontractors (115 and 230 kV) to work for 500 kV under the guidance of TATA Projects' team. This will ultimately help increase resources, especially manpower skills in Thailand for execution of 500-kV projects in the future.

Completion of this project will support the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) system under the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) of the government. During the project's erection and stringing activities, the TATA Projects consortium used the safety fall protection system. The equipment related to the safety fall protection system was imported from India.

"We are proud to successfully execute this prestigious project within schedule timeline," said Vivek Gautam, COO, transportation and transmission and distribution (T&D), TATA Projects Ltd. "The project will assist us in securing more such projects in this increasingly important part of the world."

