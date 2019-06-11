Terra Drone Indonesia Shows Construction Companies Benefits of Aerial LiDAR Surveys

Terra Drone Indonesia, a group company of Terra Drone Corporation, one of the world’s largest providers of industrial drone solutions, has successfully completed two pilot projects that demonstrate how construction companies can benefit from drone surveying and mapping services. Using drones equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, Terra Drone Indonesia has carried out survey-grade topographic mapping for two different dam construction projects in the country.



Project 1: Bogor, West Java, Indonesia

In Bogor, the LiDAR drone technology was demonstrated to Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk, a construction engineering company working on a dam project in Megamendung. Covering an area of almost 20 hectares in a single day, Terra Drone Indonesia captured high-resolution data and images to generate an accurate topographic map and 3D model of the construction site. The data and images can now support decision-making in project controlling activities such as planning or measuring the work progress.

Project 2: Purworejo District, Central Java, Indonesia

In Purworejo, the survey activity was conducted for PT PP (Persero) Tbk, one of the main players in the national construction business in Indonesia. Over a period of four days, Terra Drone Indonesia carried out aerial LiDAR topographic mapping for a dam construction project in an area with dense vegetation to capture data and images for facilitating impeccable construction progress.

Advantages of Aerial LiDAR Surveys

In Indonesia, the sites of dam constructions are usually in watersheds or hilly areas. The slope of the terrain also varies greatly and the steep, rocky areas make direct terrestrial measurements difficult. Often, there are dense plantations and forests around the construction sites to make manual surveying extremely time-consuming and prone to errors. However, precise knowledge of the conditions and vegetation in the area around the construction site as well as information about the land surface is essential to determine the materials needed and to plan for the cut and fill activity, etc.



Using drones for aerial LiDAR surveys allows construction companies to obtain the information they require quickly and accurately and enables them to adhere to their development plans. LiDAR drones can easily survey areas that are difficult to access for humans and simplify the process of construction project monitoring. The resulting data is beneficial for identifying any discrepancies between the initial plans and ground situations, empowering construction companies to control all aspects of the construction progress development.



Other Application Areas

Terra LiDAR, one of the latest drone innovations by Terra Drone Corporation, provides highly-detailed and accurate results at a cost, which is said to be two to three times cheaper than other similar technologies in the market. Besides construction, this technology can also be applied to activities in other sectors such as mining, oil and gas, plantations and utilities.

For more information, view the Web site at https://www.terra-drone.net/global/.

