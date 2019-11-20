NY Commission Approves Rebuild of Moses-Adirondack Transmission Lines

The New York State Public Service Commission recently approved a New York Power Authority (NYPA) project to rebuild and operate its existing 230-kV Moses-Adirondack 1 and 2 transmission lines. The project will also upgrade the Moses Switchyard and the Adirondack substation to provide a more robust, resilient, and reliable electric system in Upstate New York.

“We commend the NYPA for advancing this critical transmission project which will ensure reliable service throughout New York State,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes. “These new and improved lines will help transmit power generated by clean hydro and renewable facilities in Canada and Upstate New York. They will also support future expansion to meet the clean energy goals in Governor Cuomo’s ambitious Green New Deal.”

The commission granted the NYPA a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need — pursuant to Article VII of the Public Service Law — which authorizes the NYPA to execute the project. This project is necessary to rebuild facilities that are well past their design lives to make them more resilient and reduce maintenance costs. The proposed transmission lines are needed to deliver electricity, including carbon-free hydroelectric power, from Northern New York to the rest of the State; to re-energize the bulk electric system as a component of the New York Independent System Operator’s System Restoration Plan in the event of a future widespread outage; and to provide increased capacity for future expansion to meet New York’s Clean Energy Standard.

The lines extend approximately 86 miles from the St. Lawrence Power Project’s Robert Moses Power Dam Switchyard in the Town of Massena, St. Lawrence County, to the Adirondack Substation in the Town of Croghan, Lewis County. The NYPA will construct the project nearly entirely within an existing right-of-way that it maintains or on other property that it owns or controls.

The joint proposal in this case is supported by four parties that have been active in this proceeding: the NYPA, Department of Public Service Staff, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Agriculture and Markets. It addresses the statutory and regulatory issues, adequately discusses all probable environmental impacts, and addresses the steps needed to ensure that the project as proposed represents the minimal adverse environmental impact.