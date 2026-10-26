Rhode Island Energy Undertakes $8.2 Million Middletown Transmission Project

Rhode Island Energy (RIE) is carrying out an $8.2 million transmission infrastructure upgrade in Middletown, Rhode Island, to replace aging equipment and improve electric system reliability.

As part of its Wood Pole Replacement Program, RIE is replacing 65 wooden transmission structures with steel monopoles. Older wooden poles can be more susceptible to deterioration and premature failure over time, while steel monopoles provide a more durable alternative. The replacements are intended to reduce the risk of outages, extend the service life of transmission assets and reduce long-term maintenance requirements.

"Investing in our transmission infrastructure is essential to delivering safe and reliable electric service for our customers," said Joe Curley, vice president of electric operations at RIE. "By proactively replacing aging assets with more resilient infrastructure, we're strengthening the electric grid and improving system reliability for the communities we serve."

The project also includes replacing aging porcelain insulators and addressing other equipment components as needed to improve system performance and reliability.

To help protect local wildlife and reduce bird-related outages, the new transmission structures will be equipped with avian guards designed to discourage birds from nesting on utility equipment. The measures are intended to help protect osprey populations.

The project began in 2025 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.