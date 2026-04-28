FirstEnergy Power Line Rebuild to Boost Reliability in Northwest Ohio

American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, is rebuilding approximately 11 miles of a high-voltage power line in eastern Williams County. The West Unity (Stryker) 69-kV Line Rebuild Project involves replacing aging equipment with updated structures and technology to help reduce outage risks for Toledo Edison customers in and around West Unity.

The work, which began in January, is intended to help the line better withstand severe weather, falling trees and other hazards that can cause power outages. The upgrades are also expected to improve the flow of electricity through the system, allowing for more efficient rerouting of power during emergencies or maintenance.

The project includes replacing existing wooden poles with new wood poles and steel structures set in concrete foundations to improve durability and stability. Crews are also installing thicker, higher-capacity wire designed to carry more electricity and perform under extreme conditions.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy, said: “We’re giving this high-voltage line a major boost with sturdier poles, upgraded wires and smart new technology designed to keep your lights on no matter what Mother Nature throws our way. These improvements make the system stronger and easier for our crews to work on. Over time, that means fewer outages, quicker repairs and a power grid that homes and businesses across northwest Ohio can rely on.”

The approximately $24 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy’s long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a more resilient grid to meet evolving community needs across its service area. In northwest Ohio, more than $200 million is expected to be invested in high-voltage grid enhancements over the next several years.