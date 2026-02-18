NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon Announce PJM Board Vote to Advance Grid Reliability Project

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc., and Exelon Corporation announced that the PJM Board of Directors has approved their proposed approximately 220-mile, 765-kilovolt transmission line project. The companies stated that the project is expected to support electric reliability and affordability in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and the wider MidAtlantic region.

According to the announcement, the board’s decision represents a step toward addressing reliability concerns in the regional electrical system and improving grid stability. The transmission line is intended to add capacity to meet growing demand, enable new generation sources to connect to the grid, help maintain affordable electricity for residential and small business customers, and support economic development.

Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission, said, “This transmission line enables long-term safe, reliable and affordable power for the region — this is a win for residents and a win for the local economy.”

Carim Khouzami, executive vice president of transmission and development for Exelon, said, “As electricity demand increases are outpacing the current supply, this investment will be critical to ensuring we can bring the energy needed to meet the needs of families and small businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia while keeping customer affordability at the forefront. This result will allow us to deliver meaningful, lasting value for the region.”

The companies stated that they plan to continue engaging with community members and stakeholders as the project advances and to hold open houses later in the year aimed at informing the public and minimizing impacts on landowners and communities.