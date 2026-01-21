Proposed Expansion of Upper Midwest Transmission Line Seeks to Address Growing Electricity Demand

Five energy providers in the Upper Midwest have filed an application with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a Certificate of Need to add a second transmission line circuit to an existing high-voltage power line that runs primarily along Interstate 94 between Fargo, North Dakota, and Alexandria, Minnesota.

The project would use the existing right-of-way from the original CapX2020 transmission line, which was completed in 2015, and could include up to 100 new structures. Using the existing corridor is intended to reduce impacts to landowners by avoiding the need for new rights-of-way.

The energy providers participating in the application are Great River Energy, Minnesota Power, Missouri River Energy Services, Otter Tail Power Company and Xcel Energy.

“We designed the original transmission line with the future in mind by building infrastructure that could be expanded when our customers and electric cooperative members needed it,” the energy providers said. “We will soon expand this important project without affecting any new landowners, limiting our overall impact while saving money for our customers and electric cooperative members throughout the region.”

According to the companies, adding a second circuit would support regional electric reliability and improve system resiliency. They noted that new generation resources have been added in recent years to serve customers, and additional transmission capacity would help deliver electricity from where it is generated to where it is needed.

The providers stated that the project reflects broader changes in how electricity is generated and delivered, and that expanded transmission infrastructure can help the grid better serve customers during periods of extreme weather.

If the Minnesota PUC approves the Certificate of Need, construction could begin as early as 2028, with the transmission line expected to be in service around 2032. A similar application is planned to be filed with the North Dakota Public Service Commission in early 2026.