Sunflower Electric Power Announces Plans to Construct 345 kV Transmission Line from Holcomb to Sidney, Nebraska

Sunflower Electric Power has announced plans to construct a new 345 kV transmission line as part of a regional effort to strengthen the electric grid and improve reliability during extreme weather events.

In the 2024 Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Integrated Transmission Plan (ITP), SPP identified a need to strengthen the regional transmission grid after winter storms such as Winter Storm Uri (2021) and Winter Storm Elliott (2022). The weather events highlighted vulnerabilities in the grid during prolonged cold weather conditions and highlighted the importance of increased transmission capacity and resiliency.

To address these challenges, SPP directed Sunflower and partnering utilities to develop an approximately 360-mile-long transmission line extending from Holcomb, Kansas to Sidney, Nebraska.

As part of this multi-utility project, Sunflower will construct approximately 180 miles of the transmission line within Kansas, running from Holcomb to the Kansas–Colorado state line near the South Fork Republican River. The project will be co-owned by ITC Great Plains.

Beginning in January, Sunflower will host meetings with local community leaders and elected officials, followed by a series of open houses in February for landowners, community members, and other stakeholders. Through collaboration with utilities, communities, landowners, and stakeholders, Sunflower will deliver a long-term grid solution to support communities and prepare the region for future energy requirements.