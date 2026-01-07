Utility Structural Maker MAGNUM Piering Expands Manufacturing Capacity With 33,000-Square-Foot Addition

The new facility addition at MAGNUM Piering features modern steel fabrication and material-handling systems designed to improve manufacturing consistency, reduce lead times, and enhance safety, aligning with increased demand for engineered foundation solutions.
Magnum Piering
MAGNUM Piering has completed a 33,000-square-foot expansion at its manufacturing facility, a move that increases the company’s production capacity for engineered foundation components. The new space will house updated steel fabrication equipment and material-handling systems intended to improve production efficiency and reduce lead times.

Company officials said the expansion is aimed at supporting higher demand for helical piles, micropiles, and other structural foundation products used in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Todd Paddock, vice president of manufacturing, noted that the new equipment and workflows are designed to increase manufacturing consistency and improve responsiveness to project schedules.

Safety considerations also shaped the layout of the addition, which incorporates modern handling equipment and revised process flows intended to reduce workplace risk and improve operational reliability.

The expansion arrives as construction markets continue to seek engineered foundation solutions that can be installed quickly in a wide range of soil conditions, particularly in sites where conventional deep foundations are difficult or cost-prohibitive.

