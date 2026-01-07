MISO Identifies Developers for Two Wisconsin High-Voltage Transmission Projects

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) has announced the selected developers for two competitive transmission projects in Wisconsin intended to support system reliability and long-term regional energy needs. Viridon Midcontinent LLC has been selected to develop the Wisconsin Southeast Competitive Transmission Project (WISE), and Transource, Inc. has been selected to develop the Bell Center–Columbia–Sugar Creek–Illinois/Wisconsin State Line 765 kV Competitive Transmission Project (BECI).

The WISE and BECI projects are the second and third of seven competitive transmission projects identified from MISO’s Long-Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) Tranche 2.1 portfolio, which was approved by MISO’s board of directors in December 2024.

“The selection of Viridon and Transource reflects MISO’s commitment to competitive processes that deliver value to our customers,” said Jeremiah Doner, MISO’s Director of Cost Allocation and Competitive Transmission. “These projects will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition while maintaining reliability and providing economic value for decades to come.”

The selections follow MISO’s competitive evaluation process, which assesses proposals based on cost and design, project implementation, operations and maintenance, and transmission planning participation. Collectively, the WISE and BECI projects include more than 300 miles of new high-voltage transmission lines and multiple new substations to support the delivery of electricity across the Midwest.

“Viridon stood out for WISE with its strong cost containment measures, lowest projected revenue requirement, and executed agreements ensuring timely project delivery,” said Doner. “For BECI, Transource demonstrated unmatched 765 kV capabilities, a robust design that reduces right-of-way impacts, and a clear plan for construction and operations.”

Both selected developers are expected to execute Selected Developer Agreements with MISO within 60 days. Construction activities will begin after the completion of required regulatory approvals and permitting processes.