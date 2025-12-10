NextEra Energy and Exelon to Deliver Energy Infrastructure Project as part of PJM’s 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan

PJM Interconnection has recommended NextEra Energy Transmission and Exelon to deliver a critical energy infrastructure project as part of its 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan.

The approximately 220-mile 765 kV high voltage transmission line is designed to support safe, reliable and affordable energy for families and communities across Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia and spur economic growth. The transmission line is expected to connect to substations supplying electricity to residents and businesses across the region.

“Together with Exelon, we're delivering a stronger, more resilient grid that improves access to low-cost energy for millions of families and businesses across Pennsylvania and West Virginia,” said John Ketchum, NextEra Energy chairman and CEO. “This critical project will power communities for decades to come, and we are committed to working closely with those communities along the proposed line to enable the many project benefits."

“This project will help deliver abundant, reliable power to communities, stabilize electricity prices, create jobs and position us to power the types of investments announced at the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh earlier this year, which will drive our economic growth for decades to come,” said Senator Dave McCormick (R-PA).

765-kV lines transfer 2–3 times more power as compared to 500-kV lines while reducing transmission losses by 50%.

Improved resilience during peak demand helps lower electricity costs.

Smaller environmental footprint, as fewer towers are required compared with equivalent transmission structures.

The proposed bi-directional 765-kV superhighway is predicted to facilitate approximately 7 GW of power. The transmission line:

Supports Pennsylvania's $92 billion investment in new power generation across the Commonwealth as announced in early 2025 by President Trump, Senator McCormick and Governor Shapiro.

Supports West Virginia Governor Morrisey's 50 GW by 2050 plan to invest in coal, natural gas and workforce development. In November, Governor Morrisey announced $4.2 billion in investments toward his vision.

The PJM Board's final vote to approve the transmission project is scheduled in early 2026.