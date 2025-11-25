Xcel Energy Texas and Transource to Expand Transmission with Beckham County - Potter 345 kV Project

Xcel Energy and its subsidiary Southwestern Public Service Company along with Transource Energy have been awarded the Beckham County–Potter 345 kV transmission project by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Board of Directors.

The project is a key component of SPP’s 2024 Integrated Transmission Planning Assessment, which is designed to strengthen the regional grid and support growing electricity demand.

The new transmission line will cover approximately 128 miles, connecting Xcel Energy’s Potter County substation near Amarillo to Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company’s Beckham County substation in western Oklahoma. The investment will enhance electric reliability, improve system resilience and enable future growth across the SPP footprint.

Project Highlights:

Major Investment: Estimated cost of $222 million to expand extra-high voltage infrastructure in the region.

New Transmission Line: Approximately 128 miles of 345 kV line linking Texas and Oklahoma.

Timeline: Expected in-service date of November 2029.

“This project reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, cost-effective energy to our customers while supporting the region’s long-term energy needs and growing economy,” said Jarred Cooley, Strategic Planning Director for Xcel Energy. “Partnering with Transource allows us to combine not only expertise, but also resources to strengthen the grid for decades to come.”

The project is part of SPP’s ongoing efforts to modernize transmission infrastructure and ensure dependable service for communities experiencing increased electricity demand.