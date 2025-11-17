Terna Begins Operations at New 63 km 380 kV Pantano–Priolo Connection Line in Sicily

Terna has announced start of operations at the new 63 km 380 kV Pantano–Priolo connection line.

The project, with an investment value of $193.24 million, will help strengthen the grid and boost the continuity and reliability of the electricity supply in eastern Sicily, between the provinces of Catania and Syracuse.

The route consists of two branches: Paterno–Pantano, which has been in operation since 2023, and the recently completed Pantano–Priolo, enabling the integration of the 220/150 kV and 380 kV grids through a power line of around 45 km in length between the electrical substations of Pantano d’Arci (CT) and Priolo Gargallo (SR).

The completion of the power line will enable a broader plan to rationalize the existing 150 kV grid, with the dismantling of 155 km of lines and around 400 pylons to release over 300 hectares of land.

The connection is part of the infrastructure planned by Terna, under the 2025-2034 Development Plan, with the goal of increasing the security of the Sicilian grid and intra-zone capacity, assisting both in energy flows within the island and the integration of renewable sources in the eastern area. The work will make it possible to eliminate the congestion affecting the lines between Catania and Syracuse, increasing transport capacity and providing greater coverage of regional energy needs.

The design solutions adopted are due to the joint consideration with the community, involving local bodies and institutions from the earliest stages. Terna has used new technologies in the construction, including single-stem pylons with a low environmental impact, which have a smaller footprint as compared to the traditional supports.