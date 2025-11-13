Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security Initiates Authorization Process for Terna’s Central Link Project between Umbria and Tuscany.

The Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security has started the authorization process for Central Link, the project of Terna to rebuild the existing 220 kV electricity line between Umbria and Tuscany.

With a total investment of approximately $324.98 million planned by the company, the project in Central Italy is designed to increase transmission capacity, enhance the grid’s robustness and flexibility, and facilitate the integration of renewable sources into the national electricity system.

A distinctive feature of the project will be the use of 5 Phases pylons, a patented technology developed by Terna, representing a major step forward in the design of electrical infrastructure. The pylons are lighter, more environmentally integrated, and capable of carrying more energy while reducing electric and magnetic fields for a more sustainable grid model.

The innovation supports Terna’s technological and planning roadmap for the Hypergrid network.

The 5 Phases has pylon received an Industrial Invention Patent in April 2024 from the Italian Patent Office. The concept combines several elements into a single system: innovation, operational experience on transmission networks, the pursuit of environmentally and socially sustainable technical solutions, and industrial scalability.

The project, included in Terna’s 2025–2034 Development Plan, is planned in line with energy scenarios predicting an increase in wind and solar power generation by 2030.

The growth makes it essential to strengthen the infrastructure connecting the Central-Northern and Central-Southern market zones, particularly between Tuscany and Umbria, by upgrading the electricity system with advanced technological solutions. Existing grid assets will need to become more efficient to ensure secure and effective management of power flows.

The new line, which will follow the route of the existing transmission corridor, will connect the Villavalle (Terni) and Santa Barbara (Arezzo) substations. It will include the reconstruction of the Villavalle–Pietrafitta, Pietrafitta–Arezzo C (between Pietrafitta and the new switching station), and Arezzo C–Santa Barbara (between Santa Barbara and the new switching station) connections, for a total of about 160 km of transmission lines.