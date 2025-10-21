I&M to Invest $266 Million on Olive-Reynolds 345 kV Transmission Line Upgrade

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) plans to invest approximately $266 million to enhance reliability by upgrading the electric grid in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski and White counties.

The project, known as the Olive-Reynolds 345 kilovolt (kV) Transmission Line Rebuild, involves three key elements:

Rebuilding approximately 68 miles of 345 kV transmission lines between Olive Substation off U.S. Route 20 in New Carlisle and Reynolds Substation off North 25 East in Reynolds.

Relocating approximately 2 miles of transmission lines between State Road 16 and East Monon Road, east of Monon.

Upgrading the Olive Substation.

“We are upgrading equipment originally installed in the 1950’s to be more robust and meet higher standards. Replacing outdated towers with BOLD Lattice structures – an innovative design from American Electric Power engineers – will improve reliability and help meet the energy needs of our growing region.”

“The Olive-Reynolds 345 kV Transmission Line Rebuild reflects the growing Indiana landscape,” said Mona Livingston, I&M customer services manager. “In recent years, there has been an upward trend in economic development adding new residents and businesses in the area.”

Construction is planned to begin in winter 2027 and conclude in spring 2031.