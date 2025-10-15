Pays Plat First Nation and Hydro One Forge 50-Year Infrastructure Partnership

Pays Plat First Nation and Hydro One Networks (HONI) have finalized a series of new agreements covering transmission and distribution infrastructure on reserve and on proposed addition-to-reserve (ATR) lands as the community expands, after three years of negotiations.

The agreements establish a framework for collaboration to guide the relationship for the next 50 years. The negotiations were guided by the principle that infrastructure on its lands should not only serve the technical needs of the grid but also improve the social, cultural, and economic aspirations of the community.

"This agreement represents more than just hosting electricity infrastructure in our community," said Chief Mushquash. "It reflects our Nation's determination to ensure the benefits associated with hosting that infrastructure are fair, that future development is guided by our community values, grounded in our rights, and advanced through relationships built on respect."

The new agreement involves Hydro One's commitment to expand three-phase power to Pays Plat First Nation and bring required electrical capacity to the community. The transformative upgrade will help new housing developments, support critical infrastructure, create opportunities for small businesses and economic projects, and ensure reliable power for essential services such as healthcare, education, and community facilities.

Hydro One teams worked with Pays Plat First Nation leadership, advisors, and community members throughout the process. This resulted in not only a series of agreements but also a strengthened relationship rooted in dialogue, respect, and the recognition of rights.