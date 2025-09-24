Terna Announces Authorization for New Power Line in Province of Grosseto

Terna has announced authorization of a new power line affecting the municipalities of Gavorano and Roccastrada in the province of Grosseto by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security.

The company will invest around $29.49 million and the project will involve the installation of an underground cable power line of over 11 km in length between the 132 kV Giuncarico-Ghirlanda overhead power line and the Primary Cabin in Ribolla, which is owned by the local distributor.

The work will include the destruction of a 4 km stretch of the existing Giuncarico-Ghirlanda overhead line and the removal of 13 pylons, releasing more than 12 hectares of land currently used for electrical infrastructure. The new connection will increase grid meshing and guarantee a more reliable local electricity service.

Citizens, especially the owners of the plots affected by the new underground cable power line, will be able to consult the project documentation at the offices of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the municipalities of Gavoranno and Roccastrada.