U.S. Approves $130 Million Transmission Line Project to Strengthen Moldova–Romania Energy Link

The U.S. Government has authorized a $130 million project to build a high-voltage transmission line between Moldova and Romania, enhancing Moldova's energy security and integration into the European grid. The Strășeni–Gutinaș 400 kV line, selected after comprehensive analysis, aims to reduce reliance on Russian electricity and promote regional cooperation.
Sept. 18, 2025
The U.S. Government has approved a $130 million project to construct a high-voltage transmission line connecting Moldova and Romania, a step aimed at ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for Moldova and supporting its integration into the European power grid.

The Strășeni–Gutinaș 400 kV line was selected following a technical and economic analysis of three interconnection options conducted by the United States Energy Association (USEA). That study identified the route as the most viable option and provided the data that formed the basis for the project’s approval.

“The U.S. Government's approval of this critical investment represents a strong commitment to Moldova's energy future and its continued integration with the European energy markets,” said Mark W. Menezes, President and CEO of USEA.

The new transmission line is expected to reduce Moldova’s reliance on electricity from Russia-owned power plants by enabling imports from European markets. Officials say it will also strengthen grid stability and open the door to greater regional cooperation in electricity trade.

Sergiu Carmanschi, interim general director of Moldelectrica, Moldova’s transmission system operator, said the approval reflects years of collaboration with USEA. “Our joint efforts, guided by USEA’s expertise and insights, have laid the foundation for a more reliable and integrated energy grid,” Carmanschi said.

The project marks a milestone in Moldova’s efforts to enhance energy security while advancing closer integration with European energy systems.

