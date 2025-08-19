Sediver Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Capacity in West Memphis, Arkansas

Sediver, a Blackstone portfolio company, has announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The strategic investment will double the facility’s output capacity, creating 25 new jobs to support the growing demand for transmission line products in the United States.

“Our West Memphis facility is strategically located to serve customers across the United States, and supply the accelerating demand for Sediver’s solutions,” said Cleber Angelo, Executive Vice President and Head of the Americas for Sediver. “By manufacturing and testing power transmission line insulators locally, we bring our global expertise closer to the field, ensuring utilities can strengthen grid reliability with speed, precision, and full compliance with their standards.”

Sediver established its manufacturing plant and a Technical Center of Expertise in West Memphis, Arkansas in 2017. The company has continued to invest in the West Memphis facility, modernizing its manufacturing processes using the same technological knowledge and developments implemented in Sediver’s other insulator factories.

“By strategically positioning ourselves to meet the dynamic needs of our U.S. customers, we are not only enhancing grid reliability but also fostering local job creation and community development,” said Erik Gothlin, CEO of Sediver. “This expansion underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality products with local expertise, and reinforces our mission to drive sustainable growth.”