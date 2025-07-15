MPSC Approves Major Transmission Projects to Support Grid Reliability in Michigan

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved certificates of public convenience and necessity for two major electric transmission line projects — the Helix-Hiple and Nelson Road-Oneida lines. These projects mark Michigan’s first new interstate transmission lines in 50 years and are part of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)’s Long-Range Transmission Plan (LRTP) Tranche 1 portfolio.

The Helix-Hiple line will consist of approximately 55 miles of new 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission running from northern Indiana to the Helix substation near Lansing. The Nelson Road-Oneida line will span roughly 40 miles of 345 kV transmission from Oneida Township to the Nelson Road substation in New Haven Township. According to MISO, these projects are expected to improve the state's ability to import and export electricity, strengthen grid reliability, and facilitate the integration of additional energy resources.

Clean Grid Alliance (CGA) and the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council (Michigan EIBC), two advocacy organizations that supported the projects during the MPSC’s regulatory review, welcomed the approval.

“Investing in transmission infrastructure will spur innovation and allow Michigan to continue to realize the economic and jobs benefits that come with being a leader in the clean energy industry,” said Natalie Lyijynen, Sustainable Business Associate at Michigan EIBC. “These projects are not just about moving electricity – they’re about building the foundation for a generation fleet increasingly powered by lower-cost, renewable energy and supporting Michigan’s growing clean energy economy.”

"Clean Grid Alliance is very pleased that the Helix-Hiple and Nelson Road-Oneida Projects have received regulatory approval, and utilities can now get to work on these critical infrastructure projects," said Elizabeth Wheeler, Senior Counsel and Director of Regulatory Advocacy at Clean Grid Alliance. "Regional transmission provides huge benefits for electric grid reliability, resilience, and affordability, and will deliver clean, affordable energy to homes and businesses across Michigan."

ITC Michigan, which will develop and operate the new transmission lines, also expressed support for the Commission’s decision.

“As the owner and operator of the high-voltage electric transmission grid in the majority of Michigan’s lower peninsula, ITC applauds the MPSC’s approval of the Act 30 certificate,” said Chuck Marshall, President of ITC Michigan. “The LRTP Tranche 1 Michigan projects are strategically engineered to improve grid reliability and resiliency, support the state’s economic development efforts and enable the safe and reliable movement of power to our communities.”

According to project estimates, the two transmission lines are expected to deliver approximately $6.2 billion in financial benefits to Michigan over the next 20 years. They are projected to support around 34,000 jobs during construction and operation and provide enough capacity to supply electricity to 1.7 million homes.

The Helix-Hiple and Nelson Road-Oneida lines are part of a broader LRTP Tranche 1 initiative approved by MISO in 2022. The full tranche includes transmission projects across the region intended to address long-term reliability concerns and integrate renewable energy. MISO projects the LRTP portfolio will deliver $37 billion in economic benefits over two decades.

Once operational, the Michigan projects are expected to enhance grid stability, enable more efficient electricity distribution, and support future energy system needs in the state.