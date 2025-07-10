BPA and DOE Announce Energization of 230-kV Transmission Line at Hanford

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management’s Hanford Field Office, has energized an 18-mile, 230-kV transmission line.

Crews have completed installing the transmission line to improve the reliability of electrical service used to power waste treatment operations and other cleanup efforts at the Hanford Site. It connects two substations, one near the center of Hanford operations and another outside the site.

The new line replaced an 80-year-old system, which contractor Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) determined will not meet the site's long term cleanup needs.

A dual-circuit tower design included in the new line improves reliability for key cleanup projects, including the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant. The facility is preparing to turn radioactive tank waste into glass for safe disposal, while reducing risks and protecting the environment.

BPA constructed the towers and transmission line and will use the second circuit. HMIS supported the project and will operate the circuit providing power to the Waste Treatment Plant and other key Hanford Site facilities.