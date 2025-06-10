Ontario Building New Transmission Lines to Power Growth Across the Province

The Ontario government is building two transmission lines and two transmission upgrades to ensure the province has the power it needs to meet growing energy demand to build new homes and support economic growth.

The government’s plan to expand energy infrastructure will protect Ontario by securing reliable and affordable energy that can power economic growth and reduce Ontario’s reliance on energy providers from outside the province.

“We’re planning early and advancing approximately 160 km of new and upgraded transmission lines to connect people and businesses to the affordable, secure, reliable and clean energy they’ll need in the years ahead,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines.

In the next 25 years, electricity demand is expected to increase by 75%, with industrial demand alone set to increase approximately 40% in the next five years. Ontario is working to build the infrastructure that will deliver power from new electricity source, including nuclear, hydroelectric, renewables and storage, to the communities and industries that rely on it.

The government is launching consultations on proposals to prioritize three transmission projects. The projects will deliver more power to growing communities, including in the Greater Toronto Area, Windsor-Essex, Central Ontario and Eastern Ontario, helping to connect new small modular reactors (SMRs), boost local manufacturing, support greenhouse operations and improve grid reliability.

Prioritizing the projects will help streamline Ontario Energy Board (OEB) reviews and enable faster approvals and development for the following critical transmission lines:

A new line from Bowmanville to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), to connect new generation in Eastern Ontario, including Darlington SMRs 2, 3 and 4, to Ontario’s grid.

A new line from Windsor to Lakeshore, to meet regional demand in Windsor-Essex and drive continued growth in manufacturing and greenhouse industries.

An upgrade to existing lines between Orangeville and Barrie, to improve reliability and support economic development in Central Ontario while maintaining system capability for electricity transfer between Ontario’s northern and southern regions.

The province is also announcing its support for upgrades to existing lines between Manby and Riverside Junction in Toronto, to increase capacity and support continued electricity demand growth in Toronto’s west end and downtown core.

The government supports Hydro One’s goal to create 50-50 partnerships for Indigenous participation when building large-scale transmission lines, supporting economic reconciliation and long-term benefits for participating communities.

The expansion is one of several actions being advanced through Ontario’s first Integrated Energy Plan, which will be released by the end of June 2025. It reflects the coordinated, long-term approach the province is taking to make Ontario energy secure and create opportunities to export Ontario energy abroad.

The government’s record investments in energy infrastructure are also helping protect workers and the economy by supporting economic growth and keeping workers on the job during economic uncertainty.