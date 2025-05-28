NPPD to Begin Construction of New 115kV Transmission Line

Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) Norfolk-Stanton North Project construction is slated to begin in June 2025 with an expected completion in late 2025.

NPPD announced the final line route for the new eight-mile, 115 kV transmission line in January 2024 and has been acquiring easements from landowners along the route and performing tree clearing activities. Drivers east of the Norfolk area will witness more heavy trucks on the roads near the project area as construction is under progress.

The new line includes both single-pole wood and steel structures. NPPD’s construction crew will build the line with support on the foundation work from Dietzel Enterprises of Valley, Nebraska. Right-of-way agents will work with landowners during and after construction of the line.

“The new line will accommodate current and projected future loads and provide additional reliability and enhanced resiliency for the Stanton, Cuming, and Burt County areas,” said NPPD Project Manager, Paul Brune.