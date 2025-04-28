PUCT Approves Development of First Extra High Voltage Transmission Lines in ERCOT Region

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) has approved a plan for the construction of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region’s first extra high voltage transmission lines. The project aims to address the increasing electricity demands of the Permian Basin.

The plan calls for the construction of 765-kilovolt transmission lines, which are designed to carry more electricity than the 345-kilovolt lines currently standard in the ERCOT grid. According to PUCT, the higher capacity of the new lines is expected to require fewer total lines, potentially reducing impacts on landowners, natural habitats, and landscapes.

The initiative stems from House Bill 5066, passed by the Texas Legislature in 2023 and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, which directed the PUCT to develop a plan to support the expanding electricity needs of the Permian Basin region, including the growing oil and gas sector and surrounding communities. The Commission approved the overall reliability plan in October 2024.

The decision to proceed with extra high voltage lines follows an evaluation of construction costs, equipment supply chain considerations, and project timelines. ERCOT and participating transmission service providers (TSPs) conducted six public workshops to collect input from community members, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders.

While estimates suggest the extra high voltage option may cost approximately 22% more than the lower-voltage alternative, PUCT officials note that the higher capacity infrastructure could offer long-term benefits. These include accommodating future growth, reducing congestion on the transmission network, and potentially lowering the need for additional infrastructure investments over time.

The Permian Basin project is part of a broader legislative mandate to review and enhance transmission and distribution infrastructure across the ERCOT system to support Texas’s ongoing economic and population growth.