Engie Brazil Awards $163.8 Million Contract for 7 High-Voltage Electricity Transmission Lines to Cobra Brazil

Engie Brazil has awarded a design-build contract worth $163.8 million for seven high-voltage electricity transmission lines (525 kV and 345 kV) covering a distance of 738 km to Cobra Brazil (Cobra IS).

The projects, located in the states of Minais Gerais, Parana and Santa Catarina, will boost the capacity of Brazil's electricity networks which are under heavy pressure from growing volume of renewable energies. The project will create more than 2,200 jobs.

With this new contract, Cobra Brazil is currently in charge of building a total of 2,400 km of high-voltage lines in several Brazilian states. Cobra IS has built more than 30,000 km of high-voltage lines in Brazil over the last twenty years, under public-private partnerships.