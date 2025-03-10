Idaho Power Advances Grid Efficiency with Dynamic Line Rating & Drone Technology

Idaho Power has partnered to launch a dynamic line rating (DLR) project funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). This initiative is part of a partership with Pitch Aeronautics and as well as part of DOE's $8.4 million investment in Grid-Enhancing Technologies (GETs), When complete, this demonstration will be among the largest deployments of DLR in the United States.

In this project, Pitch Aeronautics is using its custom drone, Astria, to install WireWarrior, Pitch’s combined weather and line sag sensor, on Idaho Power’s transmission lines. Pitch’s WireWeather software integrates this sensor data with weather stations and forecasts to predict DLR, Ambient Adjusted Ratings (AAR), and emergency ratings. This project is unique for its focus on direct weather measurements and high-resolution wind modeling.

Project Highlights

Funding: This $4M project is enabled by $2.1 million in Department of Energy funding, with parallel cost share by project partners.

Technology Deployment: Installation of 35 WireWarrior sensors over three years, using Pitch Aeronautics' drone technology, Astria.

Broader Impacts: Implementing DLR will provide a more accurate assessment of real-time and forecasted transmission capacity, optimizing grid e ﬃ ciency and improving reliability during contingency operations. Enhanced weather data can also support wild ﬁ re risk mitigation efforts.

"This collaboration with Pitch Aeronautics aligns with Idaho Power's commitment to provide safe, reliable, and affordable energy to our customers," said Mitch Colburn, Idaho Power Vice President of Planning, Engineering and Construction. "The insights gained from this project will help us optimize our infrastructure as we prepare for the energy demands of the future."