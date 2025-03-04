Tri-State Completes and Energizes 230 kV Burlington-Lamar Transmission Line

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association has completed and energized its 230 kV, Burlington-Lamar, Colorado, transmission line, which will not only increase reliability for Tri-State's member distribution cooperatives but also provide additional generation interconnection of more than 700 MW, along with other projects under construction.

Tri-State began construction on the 230-kV transmission line and improvements to its Burlington, CO and Lamar, CO, substations in February 2024. The energized transmission line is 112 miles long and is expected to be completed by 2028.

“The completion of our Burlington-Lamar transmission line represents a strategic and cost-effective approach to provide for reliable, resilient and affordable power for our members, while reducing system congestion and providing for the addition of new generating resources,” said Chris Pink, Tri-State senior vice president for operations.

The projects under the Eastern Colorado Transmission Expansion, when completed, will benefit Tri-State's interconnected transmission system and bolster reliability for members including: San Isabel Electric Association, based in Pueblo West, CO; Southeast Colorado Power Association, based in La Junta, CO; K.C. Electric Association, based in Hugo, CO; Morgan County Rural Electric Association, based in Fort Morgan, CO; and Mountain View Electric Association, based in Limon, CO.

The transmission line required permits, including some public hearings, from many local, state and federal government agencies or business entities, which guided the cooperative through the federal Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

95% of the transmission line was developed on private land, and crossed more than 100 parcels of land, requiring more than 700 signatures for access, options to acquire right-of-way, compensation, encroachment and acquisition of right-of-way easements.

Engineering activities are under progress on a 31-mile-long, 230-kV transmission line from the Boone Substation near Boone, CO, to a new Tri-State Huckleberry switching station south of Pueblo, CO, to be operational by 2026. Additionally, routing activities are also underway for a 72-mile-long, 230-kV transmission line between Tri-State's Big Sandy Substation near Limon, CO, and a Badger Creek switching station south of Fort Morgan, CO, anticipated to be completed by 2028.