Crews to Initiate Reconstruction Works on 220 kV Far West NSW Transmission Line

Crews will start reconstruction works on the 220 kV Far West NSW transmission line south of Broken Hill soon, thus restoring the long-term reliability of the region’s primary power supply.

Eight permanent steel structures will be installed on the 3.5 km section of the transmission line damaged by the extreme weather event in October.

The operation will include six, 40 m-tall H-frame transmission structures and two, three-pole tension structures erected, with concrete foundations up to eight metres in depth, to replace the emergency towers installed in 2024. Up to 40 personnel will be on site during the permanent restoration works, with equipment including drilling rigs, cranes and elevated work platforms.

According to Head of Transgrid’s Far West Operations Response, Sam Pickering, detailed planning and design, including environmental and geotechnical surveys, have been carried out to ensure the success of the complex operation.

“Transgrid has carefully planned these essential works and engaged specialist crews from highly experienced contractors Civil Group Australia and Astar Rigging Constructions,” Mr Pickering said. “In the months ahead, specialist crews will drill and pour the concrete for the foundations, before the permanent structures are assembled and erected.”

“In terms of what the community can expect, when the works have been completed, the switchover to the new section of transmission line will take place without interruption to the region’s power supply, added Pickering. “While this work gets underway, we will continue to work with the community to minimise any disruptions."