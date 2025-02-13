Companies File Notice of Intent for Upper Midwest’s 765- kV Transmission Line

Great River Energy, ITC Midwest and Xcel Energy have filed Notice of Intent to construct, own and maintain the Upper Midwest’s new 765- kV electric transmission line with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.

The notice initiates the permitting, public outreach and environmental review process examined by the Commission and is an initial step in project development. Similar notices will be filed in other states as part of the development process.

“This transmission line will provide significant benefits to our communities, ensuring we meet the unprecedented growth in their demand for electricity while keeping costs low for homes, farms and businesses,” the companies said. “Some estimates project electric use to double over the coming decades in our region.”

The companies will develop the 765-kV transmission project in several segments. The line will connect to the existing transmission grid in eastern South Dakota and travel approximately 410 miles across southern Minnesota to Wisconsin, also connecting into the regional grid in Wisconsin and Iowa. The line will connect the Lakefield, Pleasant Valley and North Rochester substations in Jackson, Mower and Olmstead counties.

The companies worked with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and other stakeholders for several years to develop transmission solutions as part of a multi-phase plan to bolster the reliability of the region’s electric grid.

A single 765-kV electric transmission line is capable of delivering approximately the same amount of electricity as six 345-kV transmission lines with similar land impacts and structure heights as existing high-voltage transmission lines.

The companies expect to file a Certificate of Need application in Minnesota in early 2026 and will work closely with landowners and communities throughout the project area to help determine the best locations for the route to include in their future Route Permit application.

Each application’s review process takes about 12-18 months and includes public information meetings and hearings throughout the project area. The transmission line is anticipated to be operational by 2035.