BHE U.S. Transmission Signs MOU for 3,000 MW North Plains Connector Transmission Project

BHE U.S. Transmission has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with North Plains Connector, a wholly owned entity of Grid United, for the development of the North Plains Connector transmission project, an approximately 420-mile HVDC transmission line connecting the U.S. Eastern and Western electric grids in North Dakota and Montana.

Under the MOU, and subject to successful negotiation of definitive agreements, BHE U.S. Transmission is predicted to own 10 percent, or 300 MW, of the 3,000 MW project.

The transmission line project represents an approximately $3.2 billion investment in Montana and North Dakota. The project is entering the permitting phase and initiating regulatory filings, with approvals scheduled for 2026.

While construction is expected to begin in 2028, the transmission line will be operational in 2032.

“Utilities accounting for 75 percent of the line’s capacity have now signed MOUs to participate in North Plains Connector,” said Michael Skelly, CEO, Grid United. “With this strong set of participants going into 2025, we look forward to a year of finalizing definitive agreements, advancing engineering, permitting and construction preparations, and working closely with host communities to ensure a project that delivers value for both stakeholders and utility customers.”