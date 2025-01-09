Actis’ Skyline Brazilian Transmission Platform Acquires Two Transmission Lines and Expands to Total 1,404 km

Actis, a global investor in sustainable infrastructure, has signed to acquire two projects to diversify and expand its Skyline Brazilian transmission platform, bringing the length of the business’ operational transmission lines to a total of 1,404 km (872.4 mi).

Skyline owns and operates two transmission line assets totalling 857 km and is acquiring 90 percent of a 435 km (270.2 mi) above-ground transmission line asset in Santa Catarina, southern Brazil, from EDP. This asset benefits from a 30-year concession period, with 23 years remaining.

Additionally, Skyline is fully acquiring two assets from Vinci Partners, a 112 km (69.6 mi) above-ground transmission line in Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil’s far south and a substation and its equipment in Minas Gerais state. Both assets have 22 years left on 30-year concessions.

Actis was advised by Bradesco BBI and Mattos Filho for the 435 km above-ground transmission line acquisition from EDP, and by Astris and Mattos Filho for the two assets acquired from Vinci Partners.

The Brazilian government intends to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions of 67 percent by 2035 as compared to 2005 levels.