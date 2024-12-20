Hydro One Selected to Develop and Construct 500 kV Priority Transmission Line Project in Northeast Ontario

The Minister of Energy and Electrification has directed the Ontario Energy Board to modify Hydro One Networks' (Hydro One) transmission licence to develop and construct a priority transmission line project in northeast Ontario.

The proposed project is a 260 km, 500 kV transmission line, initially energized at 230 kV between Wawa Transformer Station (TS) in Wawa, and Porcupine TS in Timmins. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2030.

The designation of this project supports the Independent Electricity System Operator's projection of demand for electricity to increase approximately 75 percent across Ontario by 2050. The transmission line will improve Ontario's clean energy advantage and continue to position the province as an attractive place to live and invest, upon completion.

The proposed project aims to support an increase in electricity demand expected in northern Ontario to accommodate electrification of communities, businesses and industry, population growth and economic development activities, including advanced manufacturing and mining for critical minerals.

Hydro One will continue to work with all proximate First Nations having the opportunity to invest in a 50 percent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project through Hydro One's 50-50 equity partnership model.