Yangzhou-Zhenjiang ±200 kV DC Transmission Project Completes CEPCA’s Green Construction Assessment

The Yangzhou-Zhenjiang ±200 kV DC transmission project, managed by the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Engineering Consulting Co., has completed the China Electric Power Construction Association's (CEPCA) green construction assessment.

The project utilized the existing Wufeng Mountain crossing to transform AC transmission line into a DC transmission line. The conversion project has the potential to increase the transmission capacity of the Wufeng Mountain crossing from the original 600,000 kW to 1,200,000 kW, with a long-term transmission capacity expected to be increased to 3,600,000 kW.

The transition will help minimize the burden on existing cross-river channels, improve the cross-sectional capacity for north-south electricity transmission, and meet the demand for optimizing the allocation of clean energy resources in Jiangsu and the Yangtze River Delta region.

CEPCA’s inspection team conducted a thorough assessment of the green planning, green design, green construction, green handover, and innovative indicators of the project. The project achieved resource conservation, environmental protection, and energy conservation and emission reduction through scientific management and technological innovation.

The State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power aims to adhere to the concept of green construction, actively summarize the experience of green construction, and provide replicable and promotable models for the green construction of future engineering projects.