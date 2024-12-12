MISO Approves Historic $30B Transmission Project Portfolio to Transform Energy Grid Across 15 States

The MISO Board of Directors has given the green light to the largest portfolio of transmission projects in U.S. history. The 488 projects cover more than 5,000 miles across 15 states — an unprecedented move to enhance reliability and support growth in the energy grid.

Here’s what’s in the works:

Local Reliability Projects: These 459 projects span 932 miles across all 15 states in the MISO region. With a $6.7 billion investment, they aim to strengthen infrastructure and handle local growth.

Long Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) Tranche 2.1: This portfolio includes 24 regional projects covering 3,631 miles in states like Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota. It features a robust 765kV backbone and represents a $21.8 billion investment with a potential $72 billion in benefits.

Joint Targeted Interconnection Queue (JTIQ): Five projects across states like Iowa and North Dakota will enable 28 GW of new generation. The $1.6 billion effort focuses on improving connections at the MISO/Southwest Power Pool (SPP) boundary.

“This was a massive team effort,” said John Bear, MISO’s CEO. “We worked closely with stakeholders, neighboring grid operators, and our own staff to make this happen. The energy world is evolving fast, and we need to act now to secure reliability for today and tomorrow.”

Aubrey Johnson, MISO’s VP of System and Resource Planning, emphasized the historic nature of these projects. “The JTIQ and LRTP Tranche 2.1 portfolios are truly game-changers. They lay the groundwork for the future grid while addressing today’s needs.”

MISO held more than 300 meetings with stakeholders to create a balanced and beneficial strategy. This effort is part of the Reliability Imperative, a shared commitment to tackle the challenges posed by changing generation sources, extreme weather, and a rapidly shifting energy landscape.