SWEPCO Launches System-Wide Pole Replacement Project to Strengthen Electricity Distribution System

SWEPCO has launched a system-wide pole replacement project to strengthen the distribution system to resist severe weather and other disruptive events across its service territory.

The project focuses on upgrading poles identified through inspections. The investment will help minimize outages, especially during severe weather challenges. Wood poles are often affected from factors like humidity, insects, and other environmental elements.

“Once this project is complete, our customers will see a more resilient distribution system that can better endure both routine conditions and severe storm events,” said Adam Keeth, Director of Distribution Engineering. “By replacing poles with stronger, upgraded materials, we are reinforcing our infrastructure to better handle environmental challenges and keep our system working smoothly, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”

The initial phase of the project taking place in Texas will expand across SWEPCO’s entire service footprint. In total, 21,634 poles are expected to be replaced over the next 3 years in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, with 1,803 poles, or 7.69%, already replaced as of December 4.

SWEPCO plans to considerably increase funding for the pole replacement program in 2025. The new poles will feature a heavier class of wood for added strength and durability after replacement.

They are designed to last longer, providing increased reliability to better withstand environmental conditions, including severe weather, offer stability, and help insulate the wiring from accidental contact to safely and efficiently distribute power over long distances.

While construction commenced in early September, with 34 crews on site, SWEPCO plans to increase the number to 40 by the end 2024. The initial phase of the project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.