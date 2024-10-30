Major Power System Upgrades Along Critical Segment of the Harrisburg Line

Amtrak has been awarded the first of three construction contracts for the Zoo to Paoli Electrification Transmission Line Program.

HNTB was selected for project and construction management support for the substation at Bryn Mawr and the Bryn Mawr to Paoli segment of the overall project. The multi-year program, separate from the track work underway between Harrisburg and Lancaster, will upgrade the electrification system along an 18-mile section of track between the Zoo Substation in Philadelphia and the Paoli Substation in Chester County.

“Once this program is complete, Amtrak’s Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains, as well as the SEPTA Paoli Thorndale Line, will benefit from more reliable service thanks to a modern overhead catenary system (OCS) and power generation and distribution infrastructure,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President of Capital Delivery, Laura Mason. “Our goal is to increase reliability and efficiency along this heavily traveled portion of the railroad, which includes Amtrak’s longest distance between power substations along the New York-Washington-Harrisburg corridor.”

The program will be implemented with the support of state and local partners at PennDOT and SEPTA. All overhead wire and catenary poles will be restored to a full level of performance upon completion.

The existing high voltage transmission line (138kV), located off Amtrak’s right-of-way, will be relocated on Amtrak property.

Construction of the new transmission line will require:

330 new catenary structures

Static wire and associated electric insulators

Upgrading the existing Bryn Mawr switching station for 138 kV service and enhanced electric supply resiliency

Upgrading the existing signal power system within the project limits for system standardization to 6.9 kV from 3.3 kV

Decommissioning the existing off-corridor transmission lines and demolition of the existing OCS structures

The work will be completed across three major components:

Bryn Mawr Substation Replacement (Contract Awarded)

The existing Bryn Mawr switching station (12 kV) adjacent to Bryn Mawr train station (located on Bryn Mawr Avenue in Montgomery County) will be demolished and replaced by new substation equipment to reinforce the power supply for the track section between Philadelphia-Paoli and ease maintenance by consolidating infrastructure on the right of way.

This work will include: Removal of existing substation equipment structures Demolition of control house building Expansion of the substation footprint Installation of equipment that will include two 138 kV step down transformers, traction power circuit breakers, signal power transformers, signal power circuit breakers, static signal frequency converter hut (SSFC), and a brick facade control building with relay control panels Also included are auxiliary power systems, cabling, feeders, lighting, lightning protection, ground grid, grounding wiring and terminations, fencing, civil works, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and all associated steel structures gantries.

Amtrak has awarded a contract to Vanalt Electrical Construction for this work, scheduled to begin construction in Fall 2024.

Paoli to Bryn Mawr Transmission Line (Procurement Underway)

Approximately 10 miles of Amtrak right-of-way will be upgraded with new OCS structures and supporting infrastructure.

Amtrak initiated procurement for this segment with an Advanced Notice posted on the Procurement Portal in early 2024. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) has been released.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) is planned to be released to shortlisted firms in December 2024, with contract award anticipated by early 2025.

Bryn Mawr to Zoo Transmission Line (In Planning)

Approximately eight miles of Amtrak right-of-way will be upgraded with new OCS structures and supporting infrastructure.

Amtrak plans to initiate procurement for this segment in 2027 – 2028.

Amtrak plans to apply for the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program (FSP-NEC) funding to support the Zoo to Paoli Electrification Transmission Line Program.

Amtrak aims to deliver both transmission line segments through a Design-Bid-Build approach. A RFP is under process for the program and construction management services contract to support the Bryn Mawr Substation Replacement and Paoli to Bryn Mawr OCS Upgrades, with a future option to support the Bryn Mawr to Zoo OCS Upgrades.

Amtrak will inform local community members about potential impacts due to construction, such as road closures or other activities, as the program proceeds.

“This is a critical infrastructure project that will greatly benefit SEPTA’s customers who travel along the heavily used Paoli/Thorndale Line,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “The planned power system upgrades will improve reliability and significantly enhance the customer experience.