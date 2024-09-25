$29.8 Million in Federal Funding Conditionally Approved for B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project

Western Copper and Gold Corporation has praised the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada that it conditionally approved $29.8 million in federal funding to commence pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia.

The funding will be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF).

The government announcement stresses the importance of investments in critical minerals infrastructure to help Canada grab the generational opportunity to transition to a low-carbon economy and capitalize on the country's rich mineral resources. The Casino Copper-Gold Project's future energy demand is expected to play a crucial role in shaping strategic investments improving connectivity, providing lasting benefits for the Yukon and its communities.

"This is a meaningful step toward advancing much-needed energy infrastructure in the Yukon, with potential to support Canada's broader focus on improving the environmental performance and sustainability of critical mineral development,” said Sandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer. “While Casino's feasibility study demonstrates a highly viable project using liquefied natural gas power, a potential future pathway to hydro grid power would be transformative, allowing the Project's critical minerals to be produced while minimizing its carbon footprint."