SSEN Transmission Receives Approval for Creag Dhubh to Inveraray 275 kV Connection Project

Scottish Ministers have granted Section 37 consent for the construction of an approximately 9 km 275 kV overhead electricity transmission line between Creag Dhubh and Inveraray, representing the final decision required to finalize preparatory works on SSEN Transmission’s Argyll and Kintyre 275 kV upgrade before starting main construction works.

The Creag Dhubh to Inveraray project is part of a wider strategy to upgrade the capacity of the main electricity transmission network across Argyll and Kintyre to 275 kV from 132 kV, which is important to enable growth in renewable energy across the region and ensure security of supply.

The Argyll and Kintyre 27 5kV Strategy is a key element of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 program, a $26.4 billion investment to support jobs and strengthen local and national economies.

The investments represent a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across the north of Scotland to enable the connection and transportation of homegrown renewable energy to demand centers across the country. They are also part of a GB-wide renewal of the transmission network required to meet UK and Scottish Government clean power and energy security targets.