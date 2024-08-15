ID 105042911 © Nsbeer | Dreamstime.com
  1. Overhead Transmission

45,000 Electrical Poles Across New York State to be Upgraded Through 2026

Aug. 15, 2024
While NYSEG is investing more than $750 million, RG&E is investing more than $270 million in their asset condition replacement programs to improve poles.

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are upgrading 45,000 electrical poles across their service areas in New York state through 2026.

The upgrades are part of the $2.1 billion in infrastructure investments in the companies’ Reliable Energy New York Plan to improve service and reliability. While NYSEG is investing more than $750 million, RG&E is investing more than $270 million in their asset condition replacement programs to improve poles.

Upgraded poles will support the state’s ConnectALL program, which aims to build New York state’s digital infrastructure to connect all New Yorkers through the internet.

