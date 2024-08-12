Southington to Black Pond Junction Structure Replacement Project Begins in Central Connecticut

Eversource has started its Southington to Black Pond Junction Structure Replacement Project to strengthen the electric system and support the interconnection of new clean energy resources and increased electrification.

The series of upgrades will replace aging transmission infrastructure within the utility right of way with stronger steel structures to make electric grid more resilient to increasing extreme weather caused by climate change and improve reliability for customers throughout the region. Crews will upgrade nearly 30 existing transmission structures in Berlin, Meriden, Middlefield, Middletown, and Southington under the project.

“These structures support high-voltage lines that deliver power to millions of customers throughout the region, and by replacing these structures with ones made of more durable material, we’re able to modernize and strengthen the electric grid to ensure that customers have the power they need as electric demand increases in the coming years and as climate change continues to pose a threat to reliability,” said Eversource President of Transmission and Offshore Wind Projects, Bill Quinlan.

The project is scheduled to be completed by early 2025. Eversource has partnered with state agencies, community leaders and property owners for the project. The work will not interrupt electric service for customers, and the company is providing regular updates to the local stakeholders.