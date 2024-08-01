Illinois Commerce Commission Secures $8.3 Million for Transmission Improvement Projects

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has secured $8.3 million from the Department of Energy (DOE)'s Grid Deployment Office to improve the review process for several transmission projects through the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory.

The state of Illinois' project was one of 20 selected from across 16 states as a part of the Transmission Siting and Economic Development grant program and will help build a more resilient and reliable power grid.

The ICC's project is intended to streamline the transmission line siting review and approval processes in Illinois; ensure better protection of natural resources and historical sites; and better incorporate community-identified requirements into the transmission siting approval process.

The project, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), will also digitize records and upgrade public-facing databases that house data on environmental and cultural resources along lines under review.

"This grant will enable IDNR to conduct surveys of endangered and threatened species and historic and culture resources, create conservation guidance, and assess species' status," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

The improvements and the data collected will not only be used to inform siting review for future transmission projects but also lower the costs and time related to project development and review.