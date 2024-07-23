DOE Announces Energization of Transmission Connection Between Bohol and Cebu

The Department of Energy (DOE) has announced energization of the transmission connection between Bohol and Cebu, Dumanjug-Corella 230 kV Line 1 and Dumanjug 70 MVAR, by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

The Cebu-Bohol 230 kV interconnection project, with a 600 MW transfer capacity, will strengthen supply reliability in the Bohol grid by providing direct access to bulk generations from Cebu, in addition to the existing Leyte-Bohol submarine cable.

The project is also crucial for Bohol, where electricity demand has been increasing with the influx of tourists in the province due to its signature attractions, white-sand beach areas and diving spots.

The project’s completion in December 2024 is expected to resolve congestion in the Leyte-Bohol 138 kV interconnection as well as relieve consumers from high electricity prices in the area.

Bongbong Marcos, the President of Philippines, has also inaugurated the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV transmission project to enhance power accessibility in the Luzon grid with 5,080 MW from existing power plants and 2,554 MW from committed power generation projects.

The project, with a full transfer capacity of 8,000 MW, will allow transmission of power generation from a total of about 7,634 MW existing and committed power plants in Bataan and Zambales to Metro Manila and other areas of Luzon.

Based on the DOE’s list of existing and committed power projects as of April 2024, the additional 2,554 MW will come from 17 committed power generation projects expected to become operational within the next three years.

The President has instructed the DOE and the NGCP to complete the almost 70 transmission projects on schedule as indicated in the Transmission Development Plan, especially the Batangas Mindoro interconnection project and the Northern Luzon 230 kV loop, to meet an increasing energy demand, encourage technological advancement and produce more employment opportunities for people.