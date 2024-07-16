Philippines President Inaugurates the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV Transmission Line in Bataan

President of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has inaugurated the Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose (MHSJ) 500 kV transmission line in Bataan.

“Once operational, this will strengthen power transmission services not only in the region but also in Metro Manila,” President Marcos said.

The transmission line will connect with other projects in Bataan, such as the BESS in Limay and the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge.

The MHSJ 500 kV is worth $358.23 million, as approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and was implemented by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) from December 2017 to June 2024.

The project involves over 275.6 circuit km of overhead lines supported by 395 towers and two new substations, while it has a total transmission capacity of 8,000 MW. It will also serve as a corridor for the 5,080 MW and the additional 2,554 MW of committed power generation projects in Bataan and Zambales.

President Marcos has directed the Department of Energy (DOE) and the NGCP to complete the project on schedule as indicated in the Transmission Development Plan. The President also mentioned the Batangas-Mindoro Interconnection Project and the Northern Luzon 230 kv Loop.

“This way, we can meet our increasing energy demand, encourage technological advancements, and produce more employment opportunities for our people,” President Marcos concluded.