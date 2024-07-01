Photo 86719035 © Tinglee1631 | Dreamstime.com
  1. Overhead Transmission

AEP Texas Announces Gregory Area Transmission Improvements Project to Improve Reliability for San Patricio County Customers

July 1, 2024
The project will rebuild about one mile of a 138 kV transmission line to replace a section of the existing Aransas Pass-Rincon transmission line and upgrade equipment at the Gregory substation.

AEP Texas has announced Gregory Area Transmission Improvements Project to improve reliability for customers in San Patricio County.

The project involves rebuilding approximately one mile of a 138 kV transmission line to replace a section of the existing Aransas Pass-Rincon transmission line and upgrading equipment at the Gregory substation.

The proposed project also includes the following:

· Replacing deteriorating equipment from the 1970s addressing age-related conditions on the power line that could lead to outages for customers.

· Modernizing the electric system to allow more flexibility to address the area’s growing power demand and to ensure reliable power.

· Allowing the project team to review and identify potential shifts in the transmission line route to avoid encroachments within the existing right-of-way. This is necessary to ensure safe and reliable electric service and to meet current engineering and safety standards.

AEP Texas officials plan to file an application for a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). The PUC is expected to provide a decision on the project and select a final line route by August 2025, with construction expected to start in early 2026, on receiving approval.

