Mark Twain Transmission Project Reaches Major Milestone

Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has energized the Zachary Substation and approximately 32 miles of transmission line from Kirksville to the Iowa border. As part of the Mark Twain Transmission Project, a 96-mile, 345,000-V transmission line in northeast Missouri, the substation and line were energized on June 30, marking a milestone in the construction process. While line construction on this section is complete, crews will still be in the area performing removals, clean up, and restoration for the next several months.

The foundation and line construction crews are moving their teams to start building the line section between Palmyra and Kirksville which will be completed later this year. When complete, the project is expected to provide local and regional benefits, including improved energy-grid reliability, increased transmission capacity, and greater access to renewable sources such as wind. ATXI expects to invest US$250 million on the Mark Twain Transmission Project. The anticipated in-service date for the 96-mile line is December 2019.

"We are grateful for the feedback and cooperation we received from landowners, communities, and local officials," said Shawn E. Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. "This kind of collaboration, combined with the strong relationship we have with our contract partners, allowed us to successfully achieve this project milestone and is a significant step toward delivering greater energy reliability and improved access to clean energy sources for the people in northeast Missouri."

The Mark Twain Transmission Project was approved in 2011 by the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO), a regional transmission organization. The Mark Twain Transmission Project is part of a coordinated, multi-state group of transmission projects — known as Multi-Value Projects — being developed by MISO to improve and strengthen the regional energy grid.