Overhead Transmission

LineWise to Demo Triple Line Lifter at ESMO 2019

The demo will highlight the Triple Line Lifter’s ability to simplify and shorten the process of supporting three phases of energized conductors, while also making it safer.

LineWise will demonstrate its TLL-1300 Triple Line Lifter during IEEE’s ESMO Conference, June 24-27, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Open only to ESMO attendees, the demo will highlight the Triple Line Lifter’s ability to simplify and shorten the process of supporting three phases of energized conductors, while also making it safer. LineWise plans to demo the unit on Tuesday, June 25, as well as potentially conducting a second demo on Thursday, June 27. A more defined schedule will be made available on the ESMO website in the days leading up to the conference.

Constructed of high-strength steel, the maximum capacity for the TLL-1300 is 1,300 pounds per insulator or 3,900 pounds overall. The unit features remote-controlled hydraulic articulation and hydraulic extension/retraction of the outside phases. Using the radio remote control, the unit can switch from a horizontal to vertical configuration, and the spacing between insulators can be adjusted from 6.5 ft to 14.5 ft to capture the outer conductors.

Those interested in attending the demonstration and/or learning more about the product should call 254-757-1177 or e-mail Noah Gutierrez at [email protected]. More information about the ESMO Conference is available at www.ieee-esmo.com.

