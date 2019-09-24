Skip navigation
Overhead Transmission

Install Fiber-Optic Cable on Hard-to-Access Power Lines With SkyWrap

SkyWrap offers access to problematic sites, the ability to use a small installation crew and quick completion when installing fiber-optic cable on existing ground wires or phase conductors.

In certain locations, it may be challenging for linemen to access an overhead line. By using a retrofit product called SkyWrap from AFL, however, they can install a fiber-optic cable on overhead lines quickly and cost effectively, according to the company. 
 
The small cable imposes minimal additional load on the overhead line conductors, poles and towers, which allows utilities to increase network fiber capacity with minimum disruption to electricity supply services. 
 
For more information, view the video clip below or visit the Web site
 

 

